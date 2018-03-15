Suspect in custody after bomb squad called to investigate package in NW Harris Co.

TERRORISTIC THREAT: A suspect is in custody after reports of a suspicious package being found at a pack and ship business in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is in custody after reports of a suspicious package in northwest Harris County were unfounded, according to deputies.

A bomb squad responded to a pack and ship business in the 6000 block of North Fry Road Thursday afternoon.

According to deputies, a manager at the business reported a suspicious package.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said there was no evidence of a suspicious package, but that one person was taken into custody.

We do not know much about the suspect, except he or she was not employed at the store.

The suspect is facing charges of making a terroristic threat.

Bomb squad investigating suspicious package at postal store in W. Harris Co.

