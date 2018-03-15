SPORTS

DA responds to disturbing video of ex-Astros prospect hitting then-girlfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Nueces County district attorney responds to Danry Vasquez video. (KTRK)

The Nueces County district attorney is coming to the defense of a decision that allowed a former Astros prospect to skip jail time after he was seen beating his then-girlfriend.

DA Mark Gonzalez posted a video on Facebook in which he responded to the disturbing video involving Danry Vasquez.

In surveillance video, Vasquez was recorded repeatedly hitting his then-girlfriend in the stairwell.

"Here at the DA's office, we see that everyday. What we're trying to stop from seeing is when someone gets murdered," Gonzalez said.

Vasquez was charged in Nueces County with assault bodily injury of a family member for the incident in 2016.

WATCH: FULL SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM INCIDENT
EMBED More News Videos

Disturbing video released showing former Astros prospect allegedly hitting girlfriend.



Vasquez recently completed a diversion program and the charges were dismissed.

"It doesn't matter if you're a (Corpus Christi) Hook, a refinery worker, a teacher or anything," Gonzalez said. "You're going to get the same deal, which is we want you to get help and education. That way the case doesn't escalate and you don't do worse things."

He added that the victim didn't want to press charges.

"There were no means legally that we could have brought her for a misdemeanor all the way from Florida unless she was cooperating -- which she was not," Gonzalez added.

Late Tuesday, the Lancaster Barnstormers, of the independent Atlantic League, released Vasquez from their team.

RELATED: Video released showing former Astros prospect allegedly hitting then-girlfriend
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he was outraged after video surfaced showing the former Astros prospect beating his girlfriend.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsdomestic violenceviolence against womenHouston AstrosCorpus Christi
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video