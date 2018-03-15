1 dead, 2 in custody after SWAT standoff in north Houston

One man is dead and two others are in custody after a SWAT standoff in north Houston.According to Houston police chief, they received a call at about 10:16 a.m. from a woman in regards to a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Van Molen.The woman told police that three men had pulled up to her home in a truck, investigators said. She knew them, but was worried because there was a strange, chemical smell coming from the truck and she had a child and elderly relative with her."It happened too fast," the woman, who refused to be identified, told Eyewitness News.Once Houston police arrived, investigators said it took less than one minute before the driver started shooting at them, firing off two bullets."They've been on a bender since early early this morning," said HPD Sgt. Richard Rodriguez. "They came back here, continued to use dope inside the vehicle, which is probably what the foul odor is."After a half-hour standoff, two suspects surrendered, and the driver, who police say was the only one with a gun, killed himself with a gunshot to the head.No other injuries were reported.