'We love Houston' sign along Katy Fwy being moved

"We Love Houston" sign being moved to east downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An iconic piece of Houston that has served as the colorful backdrop for many social media photos has been moved.

The "We Love Houston" sign has a new home in the promenade near 8th Wonder Brewery in east Downtown, according to Chris Alan who runs the website itsahoustonthing.com.

Alan told ABC13 Thursday morning that the sign was being moved so that people can safely take photos in front of it.

Crews could be seen removing the sign, which sat along I-10, letter by letter.

Timelapse of 'We Love Houston' sign being taken down



The sign's location hasn't been ideal for taking great photos considering it's near the freeway.

The sign has been installed at the new location Friday.

RELATED: Hidden Houston: Presidential faces on Nance Street

The artist behind the sign is David Adickes. He's the same artist who created the Beatles statues by 8th Wonder.

Artist David Adickes touches up his iconic 'We Love Houston' sign. Photos courtesy of itsahoustonthing.com.

SEE ALSO: Most iconic murals in Houston
