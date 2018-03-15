SOCIETY

Watch Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins play catch with an egg

EMBED </>More Videos

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins show how creative they can be with an egg. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) --
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got back on the field for a friendly game of catch - with an egg.

The two stars took the "Just Crack an Egg" challenge.

In the video, Watson and Hopkins get pretty creative tossing an egg on the playground and on the swings.

Watson even goes long with one of his passes, and Hopkins hauls it in with his usual spot-on catching.

Watch the video above to see more of their antics.

In the meantime, we're looking forward to seeing them both back on the field during the regular NFL season!

RELATED: Feeling right at home: Deshaun Watson signs papers to first house
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysportsHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video