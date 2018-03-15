HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) --Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got back on the field for a friendly game of catch - with an egg.
The two stars took the "Just Crack an Egg" challenge.
In the video, Watson and Hopkins get pretty creative tossing an egg on the playground and on the swings.
Watson even goes long with one of his passes, and Hopkins hauls it in with his usual spot-on catching.
Watch the video above to see more of their antics.
In the meantime, we're looking forward to seeing them both back on the field during the regular NFL season!
