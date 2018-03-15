TRAFFIC

HCSO deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Beltway in Pasadena

The Beltway is back open after a deputy was hurt in a crash. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County deputy was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being involved in a crash, authorities confirm to ABC13.

This happened on the East Sam Houston Tollway at Red Bluff Road in Pasadena.

Officials tell ABC13 the deputy was driving southbound on the Beltway when he ran into the back of a street cleaning crew truck that was heading in the same direction between Highway 225 and Red Bluff.

Deputy involved in accident in Pasadena



Authorities on the scene say it's unclear why the deputy hit the crew, which was operating slowly on the road around 4 a.m.

No one in the crew was injured.

All southbound lanes of the Beltway were shut down, but they reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the deputy was in good condition and was taken to Bayshore Hospital.

The deputy was also alert.



Authorities say to expect the area to be closed for a while as they investigate.
