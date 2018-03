Two children at the center of an Amber Alert out of San Antonio have been found safe.The San Antonio Police Department said Kinsley and Kolby Hernandez, 3, were found Thursday in Florida by U.S. Marshals.The two children were found with their mother, Leslie Hernandez, who police connected to the children's abduction Wednesday night.We do not know the circumstances of how they were found, or what charges Hernandez may face.