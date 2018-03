A woman with an affinity for crafting is wanted by police after she allegedly passed off at least eight fraudulent checks at Hobby Lobby stores around Texas.The Pasadena Police Department said the woman hit a store in their city, in addition to stores in Houston, Missouri City and Austin.The woman alleged used several aliases while passing the checks, and is known to travel in a black sedan.If you know who she is, call Pasadena Detective D. Franklund at 713-475-7039