Constable who was shot seven times is up and walking

Constable who was shot seven times is up and walking (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County deputy constable is making an impressive recovery after being shot multiple times back in November.

Constable Justin Gay is making improvements after he was recorded taking steps with a walker.

A video, sent to Eyewitness News from the office of Harris County Precinct 4, showed Gay's current progress.

Gay was shot seven times during a response to a disturbance call in November 2017.

The constable suffered major damage to his legs, which required numerous surgeries and extensive rehabilitation.

Gay will need even more rehab to keep moving forward.
