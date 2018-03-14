Constable who was shot seven times is up and walking

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Harris County deputy constable is making an impressive recovery after being shot multiple times back in November.
Constable Justin Gay is making improvements after he was recorded taking steps with a walker.
A video, sent to Eyewitness News from the office of Harris County Precinct 4, showed Gay's current progress.
Gay was shot seven times during a response to a disturbance call in November 2017.
The constable suffered major damage to his legs, which required numerous surgeries and extensive rehabilitation.
Gay will need even more rehab to keep moving forward.