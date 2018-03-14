EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3214555" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Jose police are looking for the driver of a car that struck a 12-year-old girl while she was walking in an intersection on Monday.

San Jose police are looking for a hit and run driver after a 12-year-old girl was hit in a crosswalk in San Jose, California.The incident was caught on surveillance video on Monday morning. In the video, it appears the light turns green for traffic and pedestrians.The 12-year-old girl started walking in the crosswalk but the car turning left doesn't yield to her and hits her. The girl climbs back up to her knees as a car coming the other direction stops and that driver gets out and appears to help out the girl.The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.As for the car that hit her, a 4-door Toyota Camry, another surveillance camera shows it pull over briefly, before taking off.The driver of the Camry is described as a woman in her 40s or 50s.