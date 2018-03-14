Hit and run of 12-year-old girl in crosswalk caught on surveillance video

San Jose police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a 12-year-old girl was hit in a crosswalk. (Danny Rey)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
San Jose police are looking for a hit and run driver after a 12-year-old girl was hit in a crosswalk in San Jose, California.

The incident was caught on surveillance video on Monday morning. In the video, it appears the light turns green for traffic and pedestrians.
The 12-year-old girl started walking in the crosswalk but the car turning left doesn't yield to her and hits her. The girl climbs back up to her knees as a car coming the other direction stops and that driver gets out and appears to help out the girl.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

As for the car that hit her, a 4-door Toyota Camry, another surveillance camera shows it pull over briefly, before taking off.

The driver of the Camry is described as a woman in her 40s or 50s.
