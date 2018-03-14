EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3216890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CHASE ENDS: Deputies take down suspected thief in driveway after high-speed chase in west Harris Co.



Residents are reacting in west Harris County after a high-speed chase ended in an arrest just feet from their homes.A suspected thief, accused in multiple car break-ins at a Target store on FM 529 at Highway 6, led deputies on a chase for 40 minutes before winding up at his own house, according to one neighbor.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said this all began at 4:52 p.m., when deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle.With the help of the county's helicopter, they were able to track the vehicle.From SkyEye13, we saw the driver narrowly miss several vehicles, even coming in close proximity to a number of sheriff's cruisers.At one point, the suspect struck something, leaving damage to the front of the SUV.The suspect took the chase off road at least twice, traveling at a high rate of speed near the neighborhood retention ponds.Just before 5:20 p.m., deputies deployed a spike strip, hitting the suspect's front passenger side tire.About 10 minutes and half a mile later, the suspect pulled into the driveway of a home.A neighbor says she was speaking with the suspect's dad the moment he was arrested."I was watching the chase on TV, because my sister had heard about it," the eyewitness said. "The dad got home and realized his car was missing, and so we were basically talking to him when someone goes, 'They turned into our subdivision,' and then the boy drove by in the car."We are awaiting confirmation by deputies that the suspect did in fact live at the home next door.Deputies took the suspect into custody on the driveway. He will be charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.The suspect's name has not been released.