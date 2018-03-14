To a Houston hairdresser, age is just a number, and even at 100, she has no plans of hanging up the sheers.There's nothing else Juanita Gallatin enjoys more."I love it here," Gallatin said.Gallatin works as a hairdresser at Parkway Place.She loves being a hair stylist because she not only gets to hear client stories, she gets to offer words of wisdom."I told them how to raise their kids," Gallatin said. "I told them what was good for them."She surely has a lot of advice to offer."Oh, it's my birthday! Oh, my goodness gracious, I forgot about that," Gallatin said. "I'm 100 years old."That's right. At 100 years old she's still making others look good."It feels like it did when I was 25 or 30," Gallatin said.It's a profession Juanita got into after she dropped out of high school.An action that didn't sit well with grandma."She said, 'yes, you're going to get an education Juanita, because I'm going to see that you do'," Gallatin said. "You're coming in there with me and you're going to beauty school. I said fine."Years later, 84 to be exact, her credential proudly hangs on the wall.Juanita hasn't done this alone. She went to work for her daughter a few decades ago."I did what I wanted to," Gallatin said. "You know that."Getting old hasn't always been easy. Age has impacted her hearing, sight, and her own locks."I used to have a lot of hair, but no more," Gallatin said.But to her, 100 is just a number, and she has no plans of slowing down."Until I croak, Gallatin said. "Until I die. Until the Lord takes me home, and maybe he'll give me a beauty shop up there."Gallatin's credits living a long life to being a Christian, and always loving God.