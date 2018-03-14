Robber with sweet tooth wanted by police in Missouri City

EMBED </>More Videos

A man with a pretty big sweet tooth is wanted by Missouri City police. (KTRK)

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man with a pretty big sweet tooth is wanted by Missouri City police. A clerk told ABC13 he made sure to grab a Twix candy bar before pulling out his handgun.

Detectives say he is responsible for a rash of robberies. They told Eyewitness News the man hit up three stores since October 2017.

That list includes the Chevron gas station at Highway 6 and FM 1092, the Shell gas station at 2465 FM 1092, and the First Stop Convenience store at 2563 Cartwright.

The Chevron clerk asked not to be identified. She said he yelled "Don't call the cops! Don't push the buttons!" before he carried out his crime.

"He paid for items. I didn't expect to take out a gun. When he paid me then he pulled out the gun," said the clerk. "Oh my God. I was so scared. I was so nervous that I didn't know what to do. I just opened the register and gave him all the money."

If you recognize the robber, you're asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700 or the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberygas stationarmed robberyMissouri City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video