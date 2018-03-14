A man with a pretty big sweet tooth is wanted by Missouri City police. A clerk told ABC13 he made sure to grab a Twix candy bar before pulling out his handgun.Detectives say he is responsible for a rash of robberies. They told Eyewitness News the man hit up three stores since October 2017.That list includes the Chevron gas station at Highway 6 and FM 1092, the Shell gas station at 2465 FM 1092, and the First Stop Convenience store at 2563 Cartwright.The Chevron clerk asked not to be identified. She said he yelled "Don't call the cops! Don't push the buttons!" before he carried out his crime."He paid for items. I didn't expect to take out a gun. When he paid me then he pulled out the gun," said the clerk. "Oh my God. I was so scared. I was so nervous that I didn't know what to do. I just opened the register and gave him all the money."If you recognize the robber, you're asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700 or the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.