McDonald's shamrock shakes not sold in Texas

(KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the words of McDonald's, it's green, it's minty, but it's not available in Texas this year.

It's not the luck of the Irish for the Lone Star state after McDonald's limited time shamrock shakes were nowhere to be found.

The return of the shake was tweeted back in February, and to make it easy for customers to find participating locations, McDonald's also shared their Shamrock finder app.

The way the app works is, users are able to zoom out on the map and view the nearest McDonald's location that is selling the green minty shake.

After a couple of downloads later, it was discovered that the entire state of Texas had been left out, and fans were livid.

At this time, it remains unknown why Texas was not included.

According to the app, the nearest McDonald's selling the shake is in Las Vegas (not Nevada), New Mexico.

McDonald's responded to ABC13 in regards to the lack of shakes, with the following statement:

McDonald's offers several limited-time menu offerings throughout the year, some of which are more popular in certain parts of the country. As a result, we focus our efforts on menu offerings we know are extremely popular in the state, such as the McRib and breakfast burritos, which were created in Houston. We've yet to decide where the shakes will be available next year.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
