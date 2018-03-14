Family mourns loss of veteran bus driver in Alabama crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3211553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bus driver killed in crash involving HS band identified

First look at Harry Caligone, the man who was driving the bus carrying @ChannelviewISD High School students from Disney. He died after the bus crashed into a ravine. https://t.co/MxizCjC4P2 pic.twitter.com/RQYpLnRyCL — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 13, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3211420" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bus driver killed in crash involving Channelview HS band wife speaks out.

The family of Harry Caligone is heartbroken after the bus driver was killed in a crash that injured six others Tuesday in Alabama.Harrison Guy is known in his family as 'Little Harry.' He's the spitting image of his dad, a long-time driver with First Class Tours, the company that provided the bus to the Channelview High School band.Guy told Eyewitness News he got the phone call he always feared Tuesday morning."Anytime you have someone that you love that has this type of career, where they're always on the road for extensive hours really early mornings, in the back of your head it's a big fear and you kind of think it will never happen to you," Guy said.Caligone drove buses for Houston Baptist University and had worked for First Class Tours since 2005.Guy says he first learned about the crash involving Channelview High students on Facebook."I had no idea that the driver was my father at the time, I was just curious about the crash," Guy said.He tried to reach Harry by phone, but couldn't get ahold of him."We finally saw an article that said that the person on site said that it was surely the driver did not make it," Guy said.Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack said he wasn't immediately clear what caused the bus to enter the grassy median, which abruptly ends at a steep embankment where the interstate passes over Cowpen Creek.Harry's wife, Alisa Louise Caligone, spoke to Eyewitness News Tuesday evening and said that she last spoke with her husband just after 1:30 a.m.According to Alisa, Harry told her that he was driving the Channelview students from Florida to Houston and was about two hours away from the resting point."I heard them say that the tour bus from Houston had hit the ravine," Alisa said. "I knew it had to be him."Alisa says she knows her husband was focused on taking care of the kids."Harry's the sweetest person you would ever want to meet. He would do anything for anybody, he would give the shirt off his back. He would not put the kids in no danger, that is not him, that is not his demeanor," Alisa said.Guy says the circumstances surrounding the crash are baffling because his father was all about safety."Everyone is confused right now because he is a very careful driver. He has a really good record and safety is important to him so we're just trying to figure out what happened here," Guy said.