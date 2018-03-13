TRAVEL

Before you ride: how to check charter bus safety ratings

The recent tragedy involving a charter bus has left a lot of unanswered questions, including how you can tell if a charter service is safe.

Before you get on a charter bus you should check with a federal database that tracks the safety rating for every charter bus line. The site can help you decide if the bus ride is worth taking.

The website run by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration lists the safety rating for every charter bus company in the nation.

There are other things riders can look for before getting on a bus. Take a look to see that the tires don't show obvious signs of wear. Also, check exit doors, to make sure they open.

If the interior of the bus seems dirty, that's a warning sign that the company may be cutting corners.

Finally, if you have compared the price of three charters and one seems really low, that too can be an indicator not all the safety measures are being taken. Remember, it is very expensive to run these buses.
