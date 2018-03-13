IHOP server tells black teens to pay before eating

IHOP is facing controversy after a server allegedly asked black teenagers to pay before eating.The incident happened at an IHOP restaurant in Maine on Sunday, March 11.The restaurant manager says it wasn't racially motivated, but the staff had issues with teenagers walking out on their bills in the past.After receiving backlash from angry customers, the manager released the following statement:"This is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time."IHOP representatives are now trying to reach out to the teens so they can apologize directly to them.