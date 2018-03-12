SPORTS

Inside look at UH's Fertitta Center

Inside look at U of H's fertitta center (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monday was a big day for the University of Houston.

Not only did the men's basketball team make the Big Dance, but Eyewitness News also got a first look inside the new Fertitta Center on the Coogs' campus.

Earlier today, our Bob Slovak gave us all a glimpse at the up and coming center.

The center, formerly known as the Hofheinz Pavilion, will be transformed into a modern-day sports venue, according to the university.

Although the exterior of the structure will be preserved, the rest of the building will be completely renovated.

Details of an estimated completion time are unknown, but the school stated it would take four months of construction time to complete to renovate the low ceiling in the interior.
