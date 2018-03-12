ACTS OF KINDNESS

Wallis officer buys car seats for mom down on her luck after traffic stop

Officer Reyes is being hailed as a town hero after a random act of kindness. (KTRK)

WALLIS, Texas (KTRK) --
A police officer's random act of kindness in Wallis is getting the attention of the entire town.

Officer Reyes was performing a traffic stop when he came across a woman without car seats for her children.

Reyes learned the woman's husband was in the hospital and she was down on her luck, so the officer took the family to Walmart and paid for toys and car seats out of his own pocket.

Now, the town's police department is putting a spotlight on the officer's good deed on its Facebook page.

The post has been shared more than 1,200 times. The population of Wallis in 2016 was 1,298.

The city is located in Austin County, about 50 miles west of Houston.

