Amazon delivery driver reportedly fired after dropping package on puppy

An Amazon driver accused of dropping a package on a customer's puppy has reportedly been fired.

A driver delivering a seven-pound package of children's swimwear was captured on surveillance video tossing the package over a fence.

The unidentified Amazon delivery driver is seen in a video walking up the driveway and dropping the package directly on the animal. He then heads back to his vehicle and drives away.

The customer, Roly Andrade, wrote on Facebook, "This guy from Amazon threw a package right on my puppy and you can tell it was on purpose, he didn't even care."

Amazon responded with a statement saying, "This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners, and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages."
