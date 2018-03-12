Any coupon. Any gift card. Up to 50 percent off.That's the deal at every Applebee's restaurant in Houston, but it's only good in the month of March.says they are not only accepting coupons and gift certificates from restaurants, but from retail stores and other businesses as well.All those expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons count, by the way, because the restaurant saidThe restaurant said you must have the physical paper, plastic or printed coupon or gift card with you to apply it towards your meal.The only catch: You can't combine coupons with other offers, and there are no discounts on alcohol.