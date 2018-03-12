TRAVEL

New retreat brings luxurious glamping to Texas Hill Country - for a limited time

WIMBERLY, Texas --
Who says you have to plan an epic trip to experience a glamorous getaway? An exclusive new retreat combining camping with high-end amenities is coming to the Texas Hill Country.

On March 30, Collective Hill Country - the latest iteration of the exclusive Collective Retreats - is opening on Montesino Ranch in Wimberley, less than 45 minutes from downtown Austin.

Like the company's other locations in Vail, Colorado; Hudson, New York; and Big Sky, Montana, Collective Hill Country is comprised of 12 luxury canvas tents outfitted with amenities like 1,500-thread count linens, plush king beds, an in-tent coffee bar, and full en suite bathroom.

