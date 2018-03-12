Gulf Water Testing for Fecal bacteria picks up for Spring Break

EMBED </>More Videos

As the busy season along the Texas Gulf coast picks up, so does water monitoring efforts. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
As the busy season along the Texas Gulf coast picks up, so does water monitoring efforts.

A state-wide program called Texas Beach Watch tests the coastline water for fecal bacteria called Enterococcus.

Galveston County Health District spokesperson Janae Pulliam says the bacteria is from animal waste and ends up in the water after heavy rains.

"It's important to us to make sure that we always know what's going on in the water, we always want people to be safe," said Pulliam.

RELATED STORY:: Bacteria associated with fecal matter monitored at Galveston beaches

The Galveston County Health District watches over 52 sites.

Environmental Technician, Jon Burns, says he tests the sites every-other-week during the off-season and every week for the month of March and during the summer.

"We have to be about knee deep to do the sample," said Burns.

When a test comes back positive he opens sign at that particular site, already posted along the seawall.

"The stuff I tested today we'll know by tomorrow afternoon. It's a 24-hour test."

He says it takes about 48 hours for the water to clear if they do find high levels.

You can also check the website texasbeachwatch.com to look at all the testing sites in the state.

"So you can go anywhere in Texas and know you're going to be safe and be able to get in the water without any crazy bacteria, that's fantastic," said Krista Uranga, visiting Galveston from Ft. Worth.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video