Witnesses try to stop hit-and-run driver who slammed into parked cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Drivers try to stop the person who rammed into several parked cars and tried to drive off. (KTRK)

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) --
Onlookers rushed to stop the driver of an SUV who crashed into several parked cars in Miami Sunday morning.

Cell phone video shows the driver reversing and trying to leave the scene.

That's when other drivers get out of their cars and try to stop him by shouting and banging on the windows.

After leaving the scene, the driver gets blocked by another SUV where one man pulls off his door handle.

Another man then gets a sledgehammer and starts breaking every window, an action that one witness says may have gone too far.

"I'll call the cops, and I'll try to chase him down but to pull out a hammer?" witness Anthony Jimenez told WPLG.

The driver was eventually taken into custody.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runcrashFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video