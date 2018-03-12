MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) --Onlookers rushed to stop the driver of an SUV who crashed into several parked cars in Miami Sunday morning.
Cell phone video shows the driver reversing and trying to leave the scene.
That's when other drivers get out of their cars and try to stop him by shouting and banging on the windows.
After leaving the scene, the driver gets blocked by another SUV where one man pulls off his door handle.
Another man then gets a sledgehammer and starts breaking every window, an action that one witness says may have gone too far.
"I'll call the cops, and I'll try to chase him down but to pull out a hammer?" witness Anthony Jimenez told WPLG.
The driver was eventually taken into custody.