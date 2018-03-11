SPORTS

'Miracles in March': TSU focused on victory in NCAA tourney

Couch Mike Davis says it's good to be in the NCAA Tournament with the Tigers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
TSU fans are celebrating but are focused on getting to work, preparing for their first March Madness matchups.

The Tigers will play against North Carolina Central on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

Coach Mike Davis said the tournament is where miracles are made.

"It's always reward to be in a NCAA tournament. I'm not sure, I think this is my eighth, ninth time going. It's good, it's good to be in the tournament," Davis said. "March is always...you create miracles in March. A lot of things happen in March. Everybody who loves basketball, who don't like basketball will watch March Madness."
