On March 24, Houston will hold its very first Lemon Climb.It's an event where participants will climb 75 flight of stairs to the top of the tallest building in Texas, Chase Tower, Downtown.It all benefits Alex's Lemonade Stand , a foundation that's fighting childhood cancer one step at a time.We caught up with one of the event's ambassador families.The Lemon Climb will take place on March 24 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.