Chopping block: All HISD schools will figure out cuts

The Houston ISD school board gave the district the go-ahead to cut staff, equating to hundreds of jobs, according to the school board president.At Thursday night's board meeting 7-year-old Sophie Lowe stole hearts. She walked up to the podium to speak. She spoke in Spanish and then delivered the same message in English.She told the board how her Spanish immersion school impacted her life and encouraged the board to continue supporting specialized schools, like hers and her brothers."She's been involved in those conversations and realizes that there are magnet changes coming, that there are funding changes coming. As a family we discussed all of these," said Rachel Lowe, Sophie's mom.Her brother also spoke to the board. He's a sophomore. The board voted to go forward with a reduction in force.Principals at each one of HISD's 284 schools find where they can cut.Let's say their budget is $100 and they have to cut it by $25. That means the principal must find a way to operate the school with a total budget of $75.There are certain positions that won't be cut because there's already a need for those positions. Those include secondary math, science, English, bilingual education and special education.What could be cut includes elementary teachers, non-critical teachers - like music teachers, assistant principals, other administrative positions, nurses, librarians, counselors, bus drivers and custodians.With cuts looming Sophie's mom is grateful her kids are speaking out."To have both of our children stand before people, for the first time, to speak from their hearts and speak their own words we were both very, very proud," said Lowe.