Decapitated woman found near bunker of ammo

CAMANO ISLAND, Washington --Police in Washington state are searching for a person of interest in the death of a woman whose beheaded body was found near a bunker loaded with firearms and ammo.
While an active hunt for 34-year-old Jacob Gonzales continues the quiet Camano Island community remains rattled.
Investigators say Gonzales is a person of interest in the death of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham, who was found decapitated near a bunker full of guns.
Police think the two may have been living on the property.
Authorities say the items found in the bunker were seized.