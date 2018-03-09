Decapitated woman found near bunker of ammo

CAMANO ISLAND, Washington --
Police in Washington state are searching for a person of interest in the death of a woman whose beheaded body was found near a bunker loaded with firearms and ammo.

While an active hunt for 34-year-old Jacob Gonzales continues the quiet Camano Island community remains rattled.

Investigators say Gonzales is a person of interest in the death of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham, who was found decapitated near a bunker full of guns.

Police think the two may have been living on the property.

Authorities say the items found in the bunker were seized.
