FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Plantain Sundae

Let's Get Cooking!

Sweet Plantain Sundae from Rebecca Spera
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13 - Plantain Sundae

Ingredients:
3/4 cup GOYA Dulce de Leche
1/2 cup GOYA coconut milk
1 box frozen GOYA plantains, thawed
Ground cinnamon
Vanilla ice cream

Chopped walnuts

Instructions:
- To small saucepot over medium-high heat, add dulce de leche and coconut milk. Bring mixture to boil, stirring to incorporate coconut milk; keep warm.

- Heat greased grill, grill pan or medium skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle plantains with cinnamon. Cook, flipping once, until golden brown and heated through, 3-5 minutes. Slice plantains into "- thick rounds.

- Mix plantains into dulce de leche mixture until coated in sauce. Serve over ice cream. Sprinkle with walnuts, if desired.
Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos