EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3191054" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Plantain Sundae

3/4 cup GOYA Dulce de Leche1/2 cup GOYA coconut milk1 box frozen GOYA plantains, thawedGround cinnamonVanilla ice creamChopped walnuts- To small saucepot over medium-high heat, add dulce de leche and coconut milk. Bring mixture to boil, stirring to incorporate coconut milk; keep warm.- Heat greased grill, grill pan or medium skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle plantains with cinnamon. Cook, flipping once, until golden brown and heated through, 3-5 minutes. Slice plantains into "- thick rounds.- Mix plantains into dulce de leche mixture until coated in sauce. Serve over ice cream. Sprinkle with walnuts, if desired.