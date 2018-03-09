CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Police: Suspect takes off with officer in car during traffic stop in Georgia

MARIETTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
Police in Georgia released dash cam video showing a suspect taking off with a police officer trapped in his car. Officers are calling it a kidnapping.

It all started when police pulled a man over for a traffic stop and told him to get out of the car.

Police said the suspect had guns and drugs.

Police said the smell of drugs initiated a pat down after the officer pulled him over.

The video from Marietta police shows Cory Moody bolt for the car when back-up arrived.

Officer Brian Wallace followed him and tried to get the man out.
Police said Wallace had Moody in a headlock. That's when the back-up officer tried to pull his colleague from the car, but he was shoved and fell to the ground.

"Certainly, it was a chaotic scene," Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

Weaving through rush hour traffic, police said the car was speeding at about 70 miles per hour.

Police chased after the car and at one point, the backseat passenger jumped out and ran away but was eventually arrested.

The driver later surrendered to the officer he allegedly kidnapped.

Police also arrested a third person in the car.

"Now that we know there were hand guns involved, certainly it could've been a gunfight inside the car," McPhilamy said.

Police believe all three suspects are gang members from Massachusetts.

Authorities are preparing for multiple charges against all of them.

The driver is expected to be charged with kidnapping.
