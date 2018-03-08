HARTFORD, Connecticut --A Connecticut man facing a judge on a stolen car charge is accusing of driving a stolen car to court.
Police said Jonathan Rivera, 25, was at the Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle from February.
Parking authority agents scanning license plates outside the courthouse found the car, a 2014 white Subaru Legacy, that had been reported stolen, WTIC-TV reported.
They arrested Rivera when he got inside the car and tried to drive away.
Rivera was been charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's permission.