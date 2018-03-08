Man facing judge on stolen car charge accused of driving stolen car to court

HARTFORD, Connecticut --
A Connecticut man facing a judge on a stolen car charge is accusing of driving a stolen car to court.

Police said Jonathan Rivera, 25, was at the Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle from February.

Parking authority agents scanning license plates outside the courthouse found the car, a 2014 white Subaru Legacy, that had been reported stolen, WTIC-TV reported.

They arrested Rivera when he got inside the car and tried to drive away.

Rivera was been charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's permission.
