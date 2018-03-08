Teen star set to take over the world in Disney's 'A Wrinkle in Time'

A blockbuster movie with a familiar name is coming to the big screen Friday.She's only 14 years old, but Storm Reid is already a force of nature. She's set to take over the world as Margaret "Meg" Murry in Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time.""Being able to play her and tell our generation of young people that they are the light and they can use their light to fight the darkness," Reid said.Her character, Meg, has no superpowers, but she does have three celestial guides. Those guides are played by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey.Winfrey offered the teen some earthly advice."She told me don't waste time on things you can't change in life when you could be using that energy on something else positive in your life," Reid said.She is bracing herself for instant fame but says it won't change her life."I'm just a regular teenager. I go to school, I do chores, I hang out with friends, I have three dogs," she added.