Frantic call from mother telling 911 her son says there has been a shooting at Parkland High School

Last week, the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida released ten 911 calls from the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on February 14.This week 12 more emergency calls were released. In them you hear more terrified students and one teacher, trapped inside classrooms.In a previously released 911 call from the incident, a frantic mother reports her son told her a shooting has happened at school.