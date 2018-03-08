TRAVEL

Mexico says Playa del Carmen safe despite U.S. security alert

Mexican officials say the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen is safe despite a U.S. security alert. The alert comes as travelers are headed to Mexico for spring break.

The government of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said that President Enrique Pena Nieto is scheduled to attend an event in Playa del Carmen on Thursday.

The resort is near Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, like Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.

The U.S. Embassy said it received information Wednesday about a "security threat" in Playa del Carmen and U.S. government employees are prohibited from going there.

It said the U.S. consular agency there "will be closed until further notice."

A Feb. 21 explosion on a tourist ferry in Playa del Carmen injured 26 people.

After that, the U.S. Embassy barred employees from taking ferries between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel Island.

The security alert comes as Houstonians are heading to Playa Del Carmen for spring break.

"It made us a little worried. We talked to both of the kids about ways to stay safe and never leave our side. I was like you can't even go in the hallway to get ice by yourself," said traveler Kelli Byers.

Travel agent Jeanpierre Casaubon, with Excelsior Travel and Tours, says you should not cancel your trip. He says keep your plans and stay vigilant.

"On the US website what is recommended, first off be aware of your surroundings and exercise caution. Number two, purchase travel insurance with medical coverage," said Casaubon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
