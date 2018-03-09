Teacher deals and freebies to enjoy over spring break

Spring break is the perfect time for teachers to recharge for the end of the school year.There are a number of Houston businesses showing appreciation for teachers with some special deals.Mason Park LocationFriday, March 9 - Sunday, March 18Free admission to any show, any timeCurrent ID or other proof of employmentFree admission through March 31Must show a valid school IDJoin the SPA Teacher Club year round50% select evening performances with valid ID1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1515 Hermann Dr., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1500 Binz, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.3816 Caroline St., Houston1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.4807 Caroline St., Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.5401 Caroline St., Houston12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.