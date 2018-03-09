Teacher deals and freebies to enjoy over spring break

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Spring break is the perfect time for teachers to recharge for the end of the school year.
There are a number of Houston businesses showing appreciation for teachers with some special deals.
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park Location
Friday, March 9 - Sunday, March 18
Free admission to any show, any time
Current ID or other proof of employment
Space Center Houston
Free admission through March 31
Must show a valid school ID
Society for the Performing Arts
Join the SPA Teacher Club year round
50% select evening performances with valid ID
Free Museum Entrance Every Thursday:
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Museum Entrance Every Sunday:
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.