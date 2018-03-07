GRIM ANNIVERSARY: Murder of Atascocita couple remains unsolved 3 years later

WHERE IS THEIR KILLER? Don and Reda Rentz were found dead inside their Atascocita home three years ago. Their murders were never solved.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been three years since the murder of an Atascocita couple, and deputies need your help putting their killer behind bars.

Homicide investigators in Harris County are asking for your help in solving the murders of U.S. Navy veteran Don Rentz, 83, and his wife, Reda, 80.

The couple was found dead inside their home in the 6700 block of Pacific Crest Court on March 7, 2015.

Don served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Coral Sea, and worked for 30 years as a stockbroker. His wife earned a degree from college at age 60, and was a cancer survivor.

Up to $20,000 in rewards are being offered for tips in this case.

If you have information that could solve this case, you can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also submit your tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
