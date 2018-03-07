POLITICS

Dash of color to Houston landscape is Green's legacy

EMBED </>More Videos

From mural art to park projects, the late Houston City Council Member Larry Green's influence can be felt throughout the city. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Constituents and staff members of the late Houston City Council Member Larry Green remember him for the way he transformed not just District K, but the entire city.

At today's council meeting, many wore green to remember the leader whose body was found Tuesday at his home by Houston police.

A spray of beautiful flowers was placed on his desk in the council chambers.

Mayor Sylvester Turner told tearful staffers the best way to honor Green is to continue caring for the work to be done in District K.

"He's walking with us right now, and from where he is, he's telling you answer the phones, respond to the emails, and get the people's trash picked up," Turner said, to laughs.

Green's sudden and unexpected death has sent many constituents and staffers reeling.

But, his death has also brought appreciation for his transformative work that changed Houston's landscape.

The mini murals you may have seen dotting parks and thoroughfares across the city started in District K, under Green's leadership.

Houston council member Larry Green dies at 52
EMBED More News Videos

Houston City Council Member Larry Green dead at 52

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsparkartHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video