Dash of color to Houston landscape is Green's legacy

Constituents and staff members of the late Houston City Council Member Larry Green remember him for the way he transformed not just District K, but the entire city.At today's council meeting, many wore green to remember the leader whose body was found Tuesday at his home by Houston police.A spray of beautiful flowers was placed on his desk in the council chambers.Mayor Sylvester Turner told tearful staffers the best way to honor Green is to continue caring for the work to be done in District K."He's walking with us right now, and from where he is, he's telling you answer the phones, respond to the emails, and get the people's trash picked up," Turner said, to laughs.Green's sudden and unexpected death has sent many constituents and staffers reeling.But, his death has also brought appreciation for his transformative work that changed Houston's landscape.The mini murals you may have seen dotting parks and thoroughfares across the city started in District K, under Green's leadership.