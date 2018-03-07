Terminal at Bush Airport briefly evacuated after security scare

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Terminal C at Bush Intercontinental Airport was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening due to a suspicious bag.

HPD's bomb squad responded to the terminal, investigated the bag, and gave the all-clear.


Bill Begley, spokesman with Houston Airports System, said a TSA dog sat on an unattended bag in the terminal, signifying the bag as suspicious.

As a result, the bomb squad was called and the airport cleared the terminal of people, shifting them to Terminal E.

Social media users who appear to be posting from Bush Airport on Wednesday night have described the scene.

Nick Hellyar tweeted that the airport was "completely shut down by HPD with machine guns."
