Terminal C was closed briefly due to a suspicious bag. The bag has been cleared by HPD and all areas will reopen immediately. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) March 8, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3187886" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIEW FROM ABOVE: Our vantage point in SkyEye13 shows Terminal C appearing unusually still. This is where the bomb squad reported after a suspicious package was found.

IAH Terminal C completely shut down by HPD with machine guns. Anyone know what’s going on? — Nick Hellyar (@NickHellyar) March 8, 2018

@iah Terminal C shut down w/ security issue? Need some answers please. — David G (@BoSoxFanDMG) March 8, 2018

Terminal C at IAH being evacuated. Hmmmm. — Paloma P (@pittipatch) March 8, 2018

Hello, Friend. Did you take this photo? Can we please have your permission to use this photo on all ABC News platforms and its partners? — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 8, 2018

Terminal C at Bush Intercontinental Airport was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening due to a suspicious bag.HPD's bomb squad responded to the terminal, investigated the bag, and gave the all-clear.Bill Begley, spokesman with Houston Airports System, said a TSA dog sat on an unattended bag in the terminal, signifying the bag as suspicious.As a result, the bomb squad was called and the airport cleared the terminal of people, shifting them to Terminal E.Social media users who appear to be posting from Bush Airport on Wednesday night have described the scene.Nick Hellyar tweeted that the airport was "completely shut down by HPD with machine guns."