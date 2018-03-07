HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Cy Woods' Reese named All-American while dealing with diabetes

EMBED </>More Videos

Cy Woods' Cate Reese notches all-American designation while living with diabetes (KTRK)

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Cy Woods basketball star Cate Reese is a McDonald's All-American and headed to Arizona next year to play basketball.

As a sophomore, Reese was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Her sister, who plays at Arizona, also has Type 1 and noticed Cate's symptoms right away.

Even though there is no current cure for Type 1 diabetes, Reese has a positive outlook on life.

She uses her story to inspire others to overcome any challenges. Reese has partnered up with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) to raise money and use her platform to help others.
Follow David Nuno on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolhigh school sportsdiabetesCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Local talent face off in Showcase National Championship
Child with special needs a part of high school basketball team
Top football recruits make decision during National Signing Day
Kinkaid girls hoops finding success in 'one team' mantra
More high school sports
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video