Cy Woods' Reese named All-American while dealing with diabetes

Cy Woods basketball star Cate Reese is a McDonald's All-American and headed to Arizona next year to play basketball.As a sophomore, Reese was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Her sister, who plays at Arizona, also has Type 1 and noticed Cate's symptoms right away.Even though there is no current cure for Type 1 diabetes, Reese has a positive outlook on life.She uses her story to inspire others to overcome any challenges. Reese has partnered up with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) to raise money and use her platform to help others.