NORTH READING, Massachusetts (KTRK) --Surveillance video from the North Reading Police Department captured dramatic moments while officers and firefighters were trying to save a puppy from dying.
On Sunday around noon, Megan Vitale and a friend rushed into the police department with a 9-week-old puppy that was choking on food, according to police.
In the video, you see Vitale frantically looking around and crying for help.
Officers Jorge Hernandez, Peter DiPietro and Joseph Aleo appeared in the video and immediately took action.
"When officers came around the corner, they found Bodhi the puppy was not breathing, limp, and unresponsive," officials told WCVB.
Officers started to do chest compressions on the puppy but it didn't work. Then, members of the fire department joined to help.
The firefighters used a special mask designed for animals to give the dog oxygen, which eventually helped the puppy breath again.
"Ultimately, a life was saved thanks to rescuers falling back on their training and remaining calm. Even though we are not faced with this kind of incident every day, the officers reacted just as they would in any emergency situation," Chief Murphy said.
The Saint Bernard has made a full recovery, and the puppy is back with its owners.