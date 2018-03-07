A woman has been charged with cruelty and torture of a dog after police said she beat the dog back in November of 2017.Court documents say Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (HSPCA) received a video of 26-year-old Sade Francis beating a dog at an apartment complex in Humble.In the video, Francis walks to the dog and stomps on the dog twice, she then drags the dog by the collar, pushes it down, and slaps it in the face four times. Further, she talks to the dog and punched it with a closed fist, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.HSPCA obtained a warrant and removed the dog from the residence.Francis is charged with cruelty to animals. She is currently out on a $1,000 bond.