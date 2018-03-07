City of Pasadena Emergency Dispatch has been receiving a high number of calls this afternoon regarding a natural gas odor on the west side of the city. Rest assured our @pasadenaoem and Fire Department are looking into every report. Updates as information becomes available. — City of Pasadena TX (@PasadenaTX) March 7, 2018

If you live on the west side of Pasadena, you might have noticed an odor in the air.City officials said they have received multiple calls from people reporting the smell of natural gas.The Pasadena Office of Emergency Management and Pasadena Fire Department said they are investigating, but have not determined the source of the odor.