Cause of natural gas odor in Pasadena unknown, officials say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live on the west side of Pasadena, you might have noticed an odor in the air.

City officials said they have received multiple calls from people reporting the smell of natural gas.

The Pasadena Office of Emergency Management and Pasadena Fire Department said they are investigating, but have not determined the source of the odor.

