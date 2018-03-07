Man charged with drunk driving hit by own car

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Virginia --A man charged with drunk driving got hit by his own car while trying to get away from police, officials say.
The incident was caught on a police dash camera.
Officers say they tried to pull the man over, but he drove off.
He then allegedly got out of his car to run away, but he did not put the vehicle in park, WJLA reports.
According to police, the car hit him, but he was not seriously hurt.
He was charged with a third offense of driving while intoxicated, and police say, a "long list" of other things.