Man charged with drunk driving hit by own car

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspected drunk driver got hit by his own car while trying to run from police. (KTRK)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Virginia --
A man charged with drunk driving got hit by his own car while trying to get away from police, officials say.

The incident was caught on a police dash camera.

Officers say they tried to pull the man over, but he drove off.

He then allegedly got out of his car to run away, but he did not put the vehicle in park, WJLA reports.

According to police, the car hit him, but he was not seriously hurt.

He was charged with a third offense of driving while intoxicated, and police say, a "long list" of other things.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddrunk drivingDUIVirginia
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video