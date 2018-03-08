1 police officer killed, 2 injured after responding to 911 call of women screaming

CLINTON, Missouri (KTRK) --
A shooting incident has left three police officers injured and one dead in Missouri after officers responded to reports of women screaming.

The officers in the town of Clinton, outside of Kansas City, responded to a 911 call where two women could be heard screaming in the background.

When Clinton Police Department officers rushed to the scene, gunfire erupted.

One officer was fatally shot inside the home while two others are in stable condition in the hospital.

Investigators say one of the officers were shot in the arm and the other in the shoulder.

The shooter barricaded himself in the home, leading to a nearly two-hour standoff. The SWAT team entered and found him dead.

It's unclear how he died or his relationship with the women, who were not injured.
