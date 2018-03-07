HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of her common-law husband.
This happened on Lazywood Lane and Wayside shortly before 11:25 p.m. Monday night in southeast Houston.
Police say 31-year-old Maria Martinez and her husband were driving when they got into an argument.
That's when Martinez allegedly stabbed the 26-year-old man in the chest.
He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he died.
At the time of the stabbing, officials said Martinez claimed self-defense.
The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of his death to his family.