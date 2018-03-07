Woman who claimed self-defense in husband's fatal stabbing charged with murder

A woman has been charged in her common-law husband's death. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of her common-law husband.

This happened on Lazywood Lane and Wayside shortly before 11:25 p.m. Monday night in southeast Houston.

Police say 31-year-old Maria Martinez and her husband were driving when they got into an argument.

That's when Martinez allegedly stabbed the 26-year-old man in the chest.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he died.

At the time of the stabbing, officials said Martinez claimed self-defense.

The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of his death to his family.
