Same driver hits 2 motorcyclists causing fiery crash on North Loop

Two motorcyclists were knocked off their bikes on the North Loop Tuesday night, causing one bike to burst into flames. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after he and a friend on a second bike were both hit by a car, merging from Yale Street onto the westbound lanes of the North Loop.

We're told that driver also had a child in the back seat when this happened.

The accident happened around 9:45 Tuesday night.

"It all happened so quickly, I wasn't really able to respond to it," said Taylor Cook, moments after the wreck.

Cook was on his own bike, riding in front of two friends, when he says the car cut into their lane. Cook's bike burst into flames but he was able to get off before being burned.
"I'm going to be okay," Cook said. "But I'm really concerned about my friend. He doesn't seem like he's doing quite as well as I am."

Cook's friend was rushed to the hospital.


The friend's bike impaled the Chevy when the accident happened. Police say the driver of the car was likely speeding. He did not appear to be intoxicated. He was not hurt in the wreck. The driver was questioned but it's not clear if he'll be charged with anything.

The little girl in the back seat of the car was not hurt.
"I don't know why he's driving like that with his child in his car," Cook said.

The third friend on a bike was not hit by the car but also witnessed the accident.



