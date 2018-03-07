In one of the most closely watched races in the entire country, Democrats will have to wait to see who will challenge Republican Congressman John Culberson in November.Democratic voters have eliminated five of the candidates in the crowded field of seven in Congressional District 7.Lizzie Pannill Fletcher and likely opponent Laura Moser will vie for the Democratic nomination in a runoff on May 22.At Fletcher's election watch party Tuesday night, supporters erupted in cheers as she walked through the doors.Fletcher picked up a third of the votes in the seven-way race, ensuring her spot in the runoff election.While she still has to face the May vote, Fletcher said she's laser-focused on November."My opponent is and has always been John Culberson, and I am ready to take him on in November," Fletcher said. "I have the background, I have the experience in this community, I have been working and living in this community most of my life."Moser, a community activist and journalist, has been something of a question to national Democrats, but appears to be on her way to a runoff with Fletcher in two months.