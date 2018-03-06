FAMILY & PARENTING

Nurse adopts severely abused twins

EMBED </>More Videos

Nurse adopts abused twins (KTRK)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A Florida nurse adopted a pair of twins that were in desperate need of a mother

Jess Hamm knew instinctively she was in love. She first saw Delilah during her nursing shift at Wolfson children's hospital, when the toddler was being rolled into their pediatric intensive care unit.

"My heart was broken. I don't want to cry. She was just so lifeless but she still held onto my finger," said Hamm.

Delilah had broken bones, a skull fracture, and was severely malnourished. Hamm went through the adoption process and learned Delilah had a sister named Caroline, who was also in the hospital.

Hamm said their progress is amazing, "they've been through so much and they're completely different kids. If you had met them when I met them you would be amazed."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyadoptionu.s. & worldchild abuse
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video