Twerking Corgi latte anyone?

Excuse me -- can I get a twerking Corgi latte?Yes, this could be one the craziest coffee drinks ever created (in a super cute way). A butt-wiggling Corgi is the masterpiece of Daphne Tan.The teen has mastered the skill of latte art and has raised the bar with this cafe treat in Singapore.Tap on the video player above to see the Corgi in action in slow motion. It almost looks like the dog is dancing, don't you think?