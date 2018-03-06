SEXUAL ASSAULT

UH student sexually assaulted under I-45 bridge, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

UH student sexually assaulted under I-45 bridge (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that took place near the University of Houston campus underneath a freeway bridge late last week.

According to police, the UH student was walking to campus from an off-campus location on March 2.

Police said the 21-year-old student was approached by a male subject when he led her to a nearby outdoor location and sexually assaulted her.

The assault allegedly happened on Cullen Boulevard under the I-45 bridge between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to police. The woman reported the incident on Monday.

Houston police are investigating the case. Police said a possible suspect has been identified.

The suspect is described as a 50-year-old white man, 5'11", 140 to 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
university of houstonsexual assaultHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
Former Tejano star Joe Lopez says he is innocent
Soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students
More sexual assault
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video