UH student sexually assaulted under I-45 bridge, police say

Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that took place near the University of Houston campus underneath a freeway bridge late last week.According to police, the UH student was walking to campus from an off-campus location on March 2.Police said the 21-year-old student was approached by a male subject when he led her to a nearby outdoor location and sexually assaulted her.The assault allegedly happened on Cullen Boulevard under the I-45 bridge between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to police. The woman reported the incident on Monday.Houston police are investigating the case. Police said a possible suspect has been identified.The suspect is described as a 50-year-old white man, 5'11", 140 to 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.